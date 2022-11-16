TPG Inc. (TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 2nd

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
TPG Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TPG stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 486.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
