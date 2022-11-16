TPG Inc. (TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 2nd

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

TPG Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 486.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

