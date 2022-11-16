Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.15. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 36,203 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

