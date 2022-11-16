Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.15. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 36,203 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.