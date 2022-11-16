Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.
Town and Country Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.14.
About Town and Country Financial
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
