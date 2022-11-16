Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Town and Country Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.14.

About Town and Country Financial

(Get Rating)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.