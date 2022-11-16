Towercrest Capital Management Sells 41,118 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 1.82% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,324. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

