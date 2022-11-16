Towercrest Capital Management Invests $248,000 in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.25% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.