Towercrest Capital Management Invests $248,000 in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTILGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.25% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

