Towercrest Capital Management Has $9.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,872,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.72. The company had a trading volume of 109,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

