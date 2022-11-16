Towercrest Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,601. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

