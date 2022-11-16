Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Up 4.3%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 14,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Torrent Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.
About Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.
