Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.04

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 108582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 51,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

