TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.60.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 449,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,709. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

