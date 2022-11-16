TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.60.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 449,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,709. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
TILT Company Profile
