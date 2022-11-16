Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.80. The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 32,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 473,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TWM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$507.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.