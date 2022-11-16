Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,910. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.62. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 881,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.