THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $368.34 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00007200 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $368.34 million and $31.56 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00575325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.23 or 0.29967733 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

