TheStreet Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

