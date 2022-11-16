Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 6877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

