Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 6877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Thermon Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermon Group (THR)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.