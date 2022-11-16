TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.09), reports. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 8.2 %

TXMD stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.49. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

