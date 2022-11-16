The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 2nd

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,796 shares of company stock worth $3,480,406 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Timken by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.