The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE HYB opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
