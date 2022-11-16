The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HYB opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.