The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $523.79

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.79 ($6.15) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($6.56). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 557 ($6.55), with a volume of 489,319 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.27 million and a P/E ratio of 879.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.91.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 6.85 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.