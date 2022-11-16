The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.84.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The company has a market capitalization of $322.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

