The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director William A. Furman Sells 20,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 294,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,794. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after buying an additional 499,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

