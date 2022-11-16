The Graph (GRT) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. The Graph has a total market cap of $422.94 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00569577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29668357 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.