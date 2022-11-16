The Goldman Sachs Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $70.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 155,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $268.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock worth $515,189. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

