The Goldman Sachs Group Trims MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Target Price to $2.05

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $2.05 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPLN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
MPLN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $34,000.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
