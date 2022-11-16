The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $160.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $160.00 target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.81. 248,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

