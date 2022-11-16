The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 2.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 45,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,961,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 82.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

