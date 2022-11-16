The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GLU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

