The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
GLU opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $22.18.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
