The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.