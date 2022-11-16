The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 426,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 413,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 381,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.