The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 130,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,337. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.