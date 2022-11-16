The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,337. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.