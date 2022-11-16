The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,434. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

