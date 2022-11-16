Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Nasdaq makes up approximately 0.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 22,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,927. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

