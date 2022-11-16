Tezos Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Tezos has a market cap of $898.01 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,809,439 coins and its circulating supply is 916,375,777 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

