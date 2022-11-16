Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 14,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 91,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.
Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.
About Teucrium Soybean Fund
Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.