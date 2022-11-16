Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

