Tetra Tech, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TTEK opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

