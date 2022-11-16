Tetra Tech, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.39. 333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

