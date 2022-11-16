Terran Coin (TRR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00011906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

