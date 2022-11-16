TerraClassicUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.47 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $225.62 million and $32.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00080133 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00062276 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011726 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023783 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005596 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,218,407 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
