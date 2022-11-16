Tenset (10SET) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Tenset has a market cap of $175.08 million and approximately $130,853.60 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00005771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00576595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.26 or 0.30033886 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,639,519 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

