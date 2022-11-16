Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price to $9.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of LVLU opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

