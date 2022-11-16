Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

