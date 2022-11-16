Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Lowered to €6.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TKAGY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 6,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

