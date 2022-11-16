Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

