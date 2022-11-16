Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

