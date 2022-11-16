Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.28.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
