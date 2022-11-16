Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.