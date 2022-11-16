Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,192,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,102 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

IT opened at $338.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.47.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

