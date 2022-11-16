Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 763 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

